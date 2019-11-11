OKINAWA, Japan – A World War II submarine that had been missing for more than 75 years has been located in the waters off Japan.

Explorer Tim Taylor’s Lost 52 Project team announced Sunday that the they had located the USS Grayback on June 5, 2019.

The Lost 52 Project says the sub was on its 10th war patrol when it was sunk by a Nakajima B5-N Carrier bomber on Feb. 26, 1944, killing 80 U.S. sailors.

The sub now lies 1,427 feet below the surface off the shore of Okinawa and its deck gun was found resting about 383 feet away, according to the organization.

The vessel was ranked 20th of all U.S. submarines in total tonnage sunk with 63,835 tons and 24th in number of ships sunk with 14, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command.

Taylor and his Lost 52 Project team has set out to find the wrecks of every American submarine lost in the war. So far, they’ve found five of 52 subs, ABC News reports .

"We do not tell people that we're looking for these because we don't want to disappoint people, and we don't want to blast it across the internet until it's done properly through the Navy," said Taylor to ABC News. "With the technology that we're using, and the ability to cover large swaths of ground, we're looking at the potential to find several more."