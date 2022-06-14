Venezuela's Maduro visits Kuwait, speaks to crown prince

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has visited Kuwait and spoken to the small, oil-rich nation's crown prince.

Maduro said in televised remarks the tour aimed to reactivate ties and cooperation. Kuwait's state-run media offered little detail on Maduro's talks Monday with Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber. Venezuela's state-run broadcaster VTV noted Kuwait and Venezuela both were part of the original members of the oil cartel OPEC.

Maduro earlier traveled to Iran for meetings with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others. He's also had stops in Algeria and Turkey.