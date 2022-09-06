Video captures moments on day of alleged Georgia election system breach

ATLANTA — A video captured in 2021 from a surveillance camera shows a Georgia Republican county official escorting pro-Trump operatives into an elections office on the same day voting equipment there was breached.

The newly released video is part of the investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into whether or not former President Trump and others illegally tried to overturn election results in the 2020 election in Georgia.

In the security video, which was obtained by CNN, former Republican chair of Coffee County Cathy Latham is seen escorting a group into the county's elections office.

According to the Associated Press, the group were computer experts from SullivanStrickler, a data solutions company.

The news outlets reported that they were there to copy software and data from the voting machines.

The news outlets reported that the moment was recorded on January 7, 2021, the same day a voting system at that location was breached and a day after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In the video, Latham is seen arriving at the office building around 11:30 a.m., the Associated Press reported.

According to the video, Latham goes outside shortly after that to welcome SullivanStrickler chief operating officer Paul Maggio and two other people. Ten minutes later, she greets later, she lets two other men into the building, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press reported that the video shows Latham leaving the elections office just before 1:30 p.m., returning a little before 4 p.m., and returning around 6:15 p.m.

The two men in the video admitted they gained access to the voting machine through a request made by Sidney Powell, who was an attorney for former President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

CNN reported that Latham is also under criminal investigation for pretending to be an elector for the 2020 election.

About two weeks after the initial breach, surveillance cameras also captured two Pro-Trump supporters, Doug Logan and Jeff Lenberg, arrive at the Coffee County elections office on January 19, 2021, the Associated Press reported.

