VIDEO: Deputy pulls up to horse on the loose in Florida
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Pasco deputies attempted to stop a horse in traffic on Wednesday morning.
Just before 8 a.m., a Pasco deputy saw a beautiful horse running north on US 19 in the Hudson area. The deputy called the Agriculture unit for backup and said "we're traveling at one horse power..."
Pasco Sheriff's office posted a video of the attempted traffic stop on Facebook and you can hear the deputy asking the horse "Can you stop? Please?"
Officials successfully corralled the horse into a subdivision. The deputies were sure to get the horse away from the dangers of rushing traffic and into a safe area.
The story ends happily as the horse was uninjured and reunited with its owners.
If you ask the deputies, they would say "it behooved the horse to stop."