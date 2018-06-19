Video shows man in Missouri kicking cat as if kicking a field goal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City wants to file charges after a video showed a man kicking a cat as if he was kicking a field goal.

An investigator found the video on social media.

John Baccala with Kansas City said the video was shot on May 22 on the field at Center High School.

The city is looking for the man who kicked the cat as well as the person who shot the video. Baccala said the city wants to file animal cruelty charges.

Baccala said the city isn't sure of the cat's condition.