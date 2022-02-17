Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Vehicle crashes into car that was pulled over by trooper

items.[0].image.alt
Colorado Highway Patrol
crashdashcam.jpg
Posted at 8:33 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 22:48:25-05

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) released dramatic dashcam video Wednesday to highlight the importance of highway safety.

In the video, a trooper can be seen pulling a driver over on I-25 near Denver.

The officer goes to speak with the driver and then returns his vehicle.

Seconds later, a driver slams into the car that was pulled over.

Debris went flying and the vehicle was sent forward several yards.

Despite the impact, CSP said there were no serious injuries. The driver who caused the crash was cited for careless driving, according to The Gazette.

The agency said they released the footage to remind drivers to pay attention while on the road.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Snow Watch 480x360

Get the forecast now