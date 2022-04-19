VP Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's May wedding

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is getting married, and Vice President Kamala Harris has been picked to officiate.

The first-term Democratic governor made the announcement through her personal spokesman Tuesday, saying a small ceremony will be held May 21 in Washington, D.C.

No other details about the upcoming ceremony were released.

Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection, will be tying the knot with her fiancé Manny Cordova.

The couple has been together about 10 years.

The governor said in a statement that they had previously postponed getting married due to the coronavirus pandemic and felt fortunate they now could celebrate with family and friends.

While the ceremony will be a joyous occasion, one member of Lujan Grisham's family will not be there. The New Mexico governor lost her mother earlier this month. The 82-year-old died of natural causes.

Lujan Grisham said her mother taught her the importance of serving the community and working to ease the burdens of others.