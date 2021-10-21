Walgreens to test drone deliveries in Texas

Walgreens and Wing, a subsidiary of Google, a teaming up to bring drone deliveries to Texans.

The first drone delivery will take place from a store in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

"Walgreens team members will process orders and load packages onto the delivery drones, and Wing will oversee operation of the delivery service," Wing said in a statement on its website.

Wing said it's been conducting test flights since June in preparation for launching the service.

Practice flights are scheduled to begin in Frisco and Little Elm next week.

Wing said after it gets feedback from the community, it hopes to launch full commercial service in the coming months.