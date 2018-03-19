WaPo: Trump lawyers trying to get ahead of Mueller interview

CNN
5:00 PM, Mar 19, 2018
Getty Images

Lawyers for President Donald Trump recently provided the special counsel's office with documents in an attempt to limit the scope of an interview between Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Two people familiar with the situation told the Post that Trump's attorneys are worried that Trump could get into trouble during a lengthy interview with the special counsel, and therefore provided "written descriptions" of moments under investigation to limit some of the questioning.