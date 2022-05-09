Watch
Washington Post wins Pulitzer Prize for Jan. 6 coverage

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol during a protest on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. News organizations are using sophisticated new technologies to transform the way they conduct investigations. Much of it is publicly available, or “open-source” material from mobile phones, satellite images and security cameras, but it also extends to computer modeling and artificial intelligence. A reporting form that barely existed a decade ago is becoming an important part of journalism's future. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 4:34 PM, May 09, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize in the prestigious Public Service category for its coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Post’s extensive reporting was published in a sophisticated interactive series and found numerous problems and failures in political systems and security before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

The Miami Herald won an award for its breaking news coverage of the Surfside apartment collapse.

Other winners included the New York Times for reporting on deadly police traffic stops and the staff's reporting on civilian casualties in U.S.-led airstrikes in warzones.

The journalists of Ukraine were also awarded a 2022 Pulitzer Prize Special Citation for their work in covering the Russian invasion.

