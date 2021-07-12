Weisselberg allegedly removed from officer positions by Trump Organization

Allen Weisselberg has been removed by the Trump Organization from officer positions of its subsidiaries after he and the company were indicted on 15 charges, including tax fraud and grand larceny.

According to the Wall Street Journal and CNN, the CFO was removed as an officer from Mar-a-Lago, Trump Payroll Corp., Trump National Golf Club, Trump International Hotels Management, and the Trump International Golf Club in Scotland.

According to the WSJ, Weisselberg's roles at Trump Payroll, which was also included in the indictment, would be taken over by Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Despite losing these roles, Weisselberg is expected to stay at the Trump Organization, the Journal reported.

Weisselberg, the Trump Organization, and Trump Payroll were charged on July 1 by a grand jury in Manhattan for allegedly running a 15-year tax fraud scheme, CNN reported.