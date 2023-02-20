Watch Now
What places, offices close for Presidents Day

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - A USPS employee works outside post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021. The U.S. Postal Service delivered more than 54 million ballots for the midterm election, with nearly 99% of ballots delivered to election officials within three days, officials said Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Posted at 8:44 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 09:44:40-05

Today is Presidents Day and for many government workers, it is a day out of the office. That means some services might be closed on Monday.

The federal government designates the third Monday in February as “Washington’s Birthday.” Many states, however, designate the day as Presidents Day or President’s Day.

Here is a look at what’s closed:

  • Nonessential federal offices, courthouses 
  • U.S. post offices
  • Most banks
  • Stock markets
  • Most public schools, city and state offices

Essential government offices, like the National Weather Service, will remain open. Also, U.S. national parks and Smithsonian museums remain open today.

Examples of nonessential offices closed on Monday include the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service.

Most retailers keep their normal Monday hours for the day.

President George Washington was born on Feb. 22, 1732. President Abraham Lincoln was also born in the month of February – Feb. 12, 1809.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
