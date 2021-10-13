White House tells governors to prepare to vaccinate children as young as 5 against COVID-19

The White House wants governors to prepare to vaccinate young children against COVID-19.

NBC News reports the Biden administration said children as young as five years old could start receiving the vaccine in nearly November.

The White House reportedly told governors Tuesday that there is enough supply to vaccinate the 28 million children in the 5-11 age group.

The federal government will be sending doses to thousands of sites, including doctor’s offices, health clinics and pharmacies after the vaccine is authorized for that age group, ABC News reports.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently authorized for children 12-15 years old and it’s fully approved for those 16 and older