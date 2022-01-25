White House withdraws vaccination, testing requirement for large employers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House announced Tuesday it is withdrawing its vaccination and testing requirement for large businesses.

This comes nearly two weeks after the Supreme Court’s decision to block the rule.

The rule used to apply to businesses with 100 employees or more.

Companies had to ensure their workers were fully vaccinated or undergo regular testing a wear a mask in the workplace.

In a statement posted on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) website, the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the withdrawal is effective January 26.

It went on to say that, although it is withdrawing the standard, OSHA is not withdrawing it as a proposed rule.

This could give the standard a better chance at surviving another legal challenge.

It is not clear if OSHA will come up with a different rule for the workplace.

In its statement, OSHA said it still encourages workers to get vaccinated.