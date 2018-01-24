Who are the artists with the most Grammy nominations without a win?

Cloudy
While the likes of Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen have collected a number of Grammy Awards, some of the greatest musicians ever are still hoping to win their first.
The current record for the most Grammy nominations without a win is 20. There are currently 11 artists that have received at least 13 nominations without a win.
Check out this list of the artists with the most nominations without winning a Grammy.