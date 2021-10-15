William Shatner says Prince William's criticism of space travel is 'wrong'

William Shatner, who became the oldest man to reach space, responded to Prince William's criticism of the billionaire space race.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is responsible for Shatner's trip. He's the founder of Blue Origin, which made the rocket that blasted Shatner into space.

Prince William said billionaires would be better served to focus on Earth's problems, mainly climate change.

"We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," he said.

Shatner said Prince William has the "wrong idea." He contends the current trend of space travel will lead to better things for the Earth.

"I would tell the prince, and I hope the prince gets the message, this is a baby step into the idea of getting industry up there, so that all those polluting industries, especially, for example, the industries that make electricity... off of Earth," Shatner said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Shatner added that Bezos, with all of his money, can be a driving force in helping protect the Earth.