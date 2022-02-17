Woman dies after dog attack at animal rescue facility

A woman was reportedly killed and another injured in a dog attack at an animal rescue facility in Florida.

The incident happened Thursday at 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida, according to NBC News.

The network says authorities who were responding to a call about a dog bite found two women with injuries.

The Miami Herald reports that the woman who died was bitten by a large mixed-breed dog. The other woman reportedly suffered minor injuries while trying to help the woman.

"We are all grieving & ask for you to please give us time to process this," the nonprofit posted on Facebook.

The dog was reportedly picked up by Broward County Animal Care and Adoption.