Woman's arm severed in deadly carjacking; 4 teens arrested

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans' police chief says four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dead.

The victim's arm was severed as she was dragged by her stolen vehicle for a city block.

Chief Shaun Ferguson says a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls are in custody after Monday's carjacking.

Two were turned in by their parents.

"The parents of one 15-year-old female immediately called our investigators and turned their daughter in,” Ferguson said per the Associated Press.

All face second-degree murder charges, and Ferguson said he will recommend that they be charged as adults.

The police chief said Linda Frickey died after she become entangled in a seatbelt as the carjackers sped away with her vehicle, the AP reported.

The Monday afternoon carjacking left neighbors shaken.

Some said they ran after the fleeing car on foot, screaming at the carjackers.