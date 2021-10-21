World's biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The world's most enormous triceratops skeleton, known as "Big John," has been sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) to a private collector at a Paris auction house.

The enormous skeleton, estimated to be over 66 million years old, was found in 2014 in South Dakota.

The triceratops is known for its three horns on the head.

Big John, named after the landowner where it was found, is certified by the Guinness World Records as the largest documented triceratops skeleton.

According to the Associated Press, mud protected giant John's skeleton in mud after it died in an ancient flood plain on the island continent stretching from present-day Alaska to Mexico.

The AP reported that the dinosaur's skeleton is 23 feet long, and it stands 8 feet high at the hips.

The dinosaur's skeleton is more than 60% complete and its skull more than 75% complete, making it unique.

Big John is sold to a private U.S. buyer who requested to remain anonymous.

A representative of the private buyer told the news outlet that they are "absolutely thrilled with the idea of being able to bring a piece like this to his personal use.”