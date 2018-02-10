Wrong turn by mailman may have saved Colorado woman's life

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 2:01PM CST expiring February 10 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Coffee, Grundy, Marshall, Van Buren, Warren

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:50PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:49AM CST in effect for: Davidson, Williamson

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:41PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:40AM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:38PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:37AM CST in effect for: Hickman

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:37PM CST expiring February 10 at 4:30PM CST in effect for: Hardin, McNairy

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:36PM CST expiring February 10 at 7:30PM CST in effect for: Cannon, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Overton, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, White, Wilson

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:36PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:33AM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:36PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:33AM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:31PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:28AM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:31PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:28AM CST in effect for: Giles

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:28PM CST expiring February 10 at 6:30PM CST in effect for: Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry, Pike

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:24PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:19AM CST in effect for: Bedford

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:24PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:19AM CST in effect for: Bedford

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 12:50PM CST expiring February 14 at 3:49PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 12:50PM CST expiring February 14 at 3:49PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 12:46PM CST expiring February 10 at 6:45PM CST in effect for: Clay, Fentress, Jackson, Overton, Pickett, Smith

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 12:41PM CST expiring February 11 at 12:40PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 12:07PM CST expiring February 10 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Perry, Wayne, Williamson

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 12:01PM CST expiring February 10 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43AM CST expiring February 12 at 12:08PM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43AM CST expiring February 13 at 1:12AM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43AM CST expiring February 14 at 3:36PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 10 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Allen, Clinton, Cumberland, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:23AM CST expiring February 12 at 1:48PM CST in effect for: Owsley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:19AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:13AM CST expiring February 14 at 2:28AM CST in effect for: Estill

Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 10:51AM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln, Moore

Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 10:38AM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence

Areal Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 10:22AM CST expiring February 10 at 3:45PM CST in effect for: Davidson, Macon, Robertson, Sumner, Trousdale, Wilson

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 10:09AM CST expiring February 10 at 10:09PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 9:58AM CST expiring February 10 at 9:58PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 9:18AM CST expiring February 11 at 9:17AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 8:28AM CST expiring February 13 at 5:00PM CST in effect for: Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 8:28AM CST expiring February 12 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Grainger, Hancock

Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 6:43AM CST expiring February 11 at 2:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 2:16PM CST in effect for: Owsley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 1:04PM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 11:39PM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 13 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 14 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 14 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 13 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 13 at 8:43PM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 11:39PM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 2:16PM CST in effect for: Owsley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 13 at 8:43PM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 1:04PM CST in effect for: Bell

Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 3:44AM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson, Wilson

Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 3:41AM CST expiring February 11 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Garrard, Green, Hart, Lincoln, Logan, Madison, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor, Warren

Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 1:52AM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, Union, Washington

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:04PM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 14 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 12 at 11:39PM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:04PM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 14 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 12 at 11:39PM CST in effect for: Knox

Areal Flood Watch issued February 9 at 6:57PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup

Areal Flood Watch issued February 9 at 6:57PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lawrence