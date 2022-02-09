Your Super Bowl party will likely cost more this year, thanks to inflation

Inflation has affected nearly everything at the grocery store, including our Super Bowl party favorites.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, chicken prices are up 10% from 2021.

If burgers are on the menu, be aware that ground meat is now 13% more expensive.

If you’re looking forward to making your own guacamole, expect to pay up to 50% more for avocados than you did last year.

Beer is only up 4%, but soda will cost you about 12% more.

Potato chips have only gone up in price by 1%.

In total, you’re looking at about a 14% increase on your grocery bill.