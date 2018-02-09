YouTube suspends ads on Logan Paul's videos after he used a stun gun on a dead rat

Alex Hider
8:32 AM, Feb 9, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Actor Logan Paul attends "The Thinning" Meet & Greet during the 2016 New York Comic Con - Day 3 on October 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Nicholas Hunt
YouTube announced Friday has suspended ads on videos uploaded by social media star Logan Paul after he posted a video in which he used a stun gun on dead rats.

YouTube Creators, the platform's official Twitter account for its vloggers network, tweeted that YouTube had temporarily suspended ads on Paul's videos due to his "recent pattern of behavior."

 

 

It's unclear when YouTube would return ads to Paul's videos.

Though YouTube did not confirm which of Paul's videos prompted their decision, the announcement came just four days after Paul appears to shoot a pair of dead rats with a stun gun. Though the video remains live on YouTube, it has received criticism from a number of animal rights groups, including PETA.

 

 

Paul, who currently has nearly 17 million YouTube subscribers, came under fire last month after he posted a video from a Japanese forest known as the "Suicide Forest." In the video, Paul showed a dead body on camera. After receiving criticism, Paul removed the video, but not after it trended worldwide and appeared on YouTube's front page.

YouTube later dropped Paul from Google Preferred, a program that matches advertisers with high-performing videos.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

