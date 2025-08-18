Nations community meeting addresses concerns over major Nashville rezoning proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the largest rezoning proposals in Nashville could come as early as the next city council meeting, potentially changing what's allowed to be built in the Nations neighborhood.

The proposal would increase housing density by allowing up to four units on lots that currently permit only two, allowing developers to build townhomes and apartments.

At a Voice of the Nations community meeting, residents gathered to express concerns about the plan, with those at the meeting questioning the level of community support claimed by their council member.

"We live in one of the older houses in the Nations," said Hayley Henderson, who attended the meeting with her wife Lauren. "We didn't find out about it until we got mailers from the city, not from our councilman. To continue to hear the council person say he has community support is just not true."

Residents raised multiple concerns during the meeting, including potential parking problems as more people move in, difficulties in building Detached Accessory Dwelling Units (DADUs) under the new requirements, and the rezoning of parts of the Nations from medium density residential (R6) to high density residential (RM40).

Council member Rollin Horton addressed these concerns at the Sunday afternoon meeting, acknowledging issues with walkability, development, urban flooding, and affordability.

"We don't have enough sidewalks we don't have enough crosswalks it can feel like you are taking your life in your hands," said Horton. "When metro government is considering where to place sidewalks they are considering a number of factors."

Horton said one factor that improves the changes of public investment is the number of people who live in a community.

"There has been a history of that in the neighborhood. They have been promised sidewalks by rezoning and it hasn't happened," Henderson said. "As we continue to put more development we will continue to see more water coming down and storm drains just can't handle it."

The walkability improvements in the current proposal may be limited in scope. Horton explained that the additional units per lot could require developers to build sidewalks with new construction.

When asked if developers would be required to build complete sidewalks along streets or just in front of specific developments, Horton confirmed it could potentially be just the latter.

Horton insists the plan promotes affordability by increasing housing types and options.

"Instead of two units on a lot which it allows currently, it would allow up to four," Horton said.

Residents at the meeting countered that developing the area more would raise property values, and the type of housing built would not be affordable.

The rezoning plan received support from over 50 people at a Nations Neighborhood Association meeting in March 2024.

People at the Voice of the Nations meeting Sunday said they didn't receive notice about the change until a month ago.

"It won't totally transform the neighborhood, but it will offer opportunities to people who no longer have those opportunities," said Woody Baum, a member of the neighborhood association.

Even though Horton says he's making an effort to preserve the Nations' character by limiting building height restrictions, some neighbors remain concerned about potential over-development.

"I think we talk a lot about 12 South and how it used to be a community neighborhood. We were just there a couple days ago and it is very touristy. We don't want that for our neighborhood," Henderson said.

