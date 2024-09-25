Navigating hurricane season safely for travelers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — As travel season ramps up, travelers are flocking to popular destinations, drawn by lower prices and enticing deals. However, this year's bargains come with a notable caveat: it's hurricane season.

Currently, the Gulf Coast is bracing for the potential impact of Tropical Storm Helene, which is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane as it approaches Florida's coastline later this week.

Kelly Wiley and her husband Matthew have turned their love for travel into a thriving business with the launch of Castle and Crown Travel Boutique, a local travel agency.

“We have four kids, and we love traveling together, making those lasting memories, and helping other families make those memories and making that process seamless is everything,” Wiley said.

As the travel season heats up, so do the challenges of planning the perfect getaway, especially this time of year.

“This is hurricane season,” said Wiley. “So, when you're traveling during hurricane season, hopefully you're working with a travel advisor who's going to make you aware of that. First off, but secondly, you want to make sure that you have travel protection, especially if you're going to a tropical destination, maybe outside of the United States, or a cruise something like that. Travel protection is everything. It's a must. It is non-negotiable.”

For those planning a trip to the area, Kelly recommends having a travel advisor and packing not only for leisure but also for flexibility.

Travel closely with your important documents, medications and cash in case power is out at ATMs.

“Go ahead and reach out to the hotel you have for the resort, the destination, see what plans they have in place, see if there's something that they can provide information ahead of time.”

Kelly says most importantly pack an insurance policy.

Travel insurance can protect against risks and financial losses from missed airline connections, delayed luggage to even a medical emergency.

In advance of the storm making landfall, major U.S. airlines have issued multiple travel alerts or advisories ahead of Tropical Storm Helene.

Typically, passengers who bought a ticket before Monday a flight traveling this week may re-book without a change fee.

