Nazi flag carrying protestor charged with aggravated assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nazi flag carrying protester has been charged with aggravated assault for using a flagpole to strike down a bartender in Downtown Nashville over the weekend, according to Metro Police.

In addition, 29-year-old Ryan Scott McCann of Ontario, Canada was also charged with disorderly conduct.

McCann was part of a group of Neo-Nazi protesters who carried Nazi flags on Sunday afternoon.

The group left Broadway and as they walked, 19-year-old Deago Buck became involved in a physical altercation with the protesters.

As the parties became separated, he was seen striking Buck in the face and in the ribs with the flagpole.

Buck was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting police.