Watch Now
News

Actions

One dead, lanes still closed on Interstate 65 after crash with dump truck

Fatal dump truck crash I65 Williamson County TDOT 9_13_22.jpg
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Fatal dump truck crash I65 Williamson County TDOT 9_13_22.jpg
Posted at 9:07 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 22:14:29-04

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a collision Tuesday afternoon involving a dump truck on Interstate 65 in Williamson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed just after 7 p.m. that one person was killed as a result of a crash between a "passenger vehicle" and a dump truck. The victim has not been identified.

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency Twitter account reported I-65 was closed for both directions of travel between I-840 and Saturn Parkway around 4:10 p.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol tweeted from their official account at 4:47 p.m. that the northbound lanes of I-65 were closed near mile marker 55 in Williamson County while troopers investigated the crash. The tweet also noted that officers with the Spring Hill Police Department provided assistance at the scene.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article when more details become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap