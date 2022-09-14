One dead, lanes still closed on Interstate 65 after crash with dump truck

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a collision Tuesday afternoon involving a dump truck on Interstate 65 in Williamson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed just after 7 p.m. that one person was killed as a result of a crash between a "passenger vehicle" and a dump truck. The victim has not been identified.

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency Twitter account reported I-65 was closed for both directions of travel between I-840 and Saturn Parkway around 4:10 p.m.

I-65 closed both directions between 840 and Saturn Parkway for a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/ajrrhydzLW — Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (@WCTNEMA) September 13, 2022

Tennessee Highway Patrol tweeted from their official account at 4:47 p.m. that the northbound lanes of I-65 were closed near mile marker 55 in Williamson County while troopers investigated the crash. The tweet also noted that officers with the Spring Hill Police Department provided assistance at the scene.

Traffic alert!! I-65 northbound near the 55 mile marker in Williamson County is closed while troopers investigate a crash. This is between I-840 and Saturn Parkway. @SHPDTN is at the scene assisting with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/KVecTc76ON — THPNashville (@THPNashville) September 13, 2022

NewsChannel 5 will update this article when more details become available.