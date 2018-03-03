NC5 Team Members Volunteer At Food Bank

7:51 PM, Mar 2, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Catholic Charities Food Bank received some help from the NewsChannel 5 team.

Rhori Johnston, Vicki Yates, Rebecca Schliecher and several other NC5 team members helped Loaves and Fishes in East Nashville Friday.

They sorted and passed out food to take to people's vehicles. 

The Food Bank, held at the Holy Name Catholic Church Parish, opens it's doors twice a month for those who need it.

