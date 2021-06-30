NCAA clears athletes for compensation as state laws kick in

DALLAS (AP/WTVF) — The NCAA has cleared the way for athletes to profit off their name just as legislation is set to become law in several states that would allow for such compensation.

On Tuesday, the NCAA Board of Directors adopted an interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports.

The expected approval came a few days after a recommendation from the Division I Council to allow athletes in every state to pursue compensation for their name, image and likeness without jeopardizing their college eligibility.

Tennessee was the 15th state to pass a NIL bill. Governor Lee signed it into law in May and it will take effect in Tennessee on Jan. 1, 2022.

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a press release. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

The NCAA wants to have federal laws or its own rules regarding the issue known as NIL, but was forced to seek a temporary solution.

The policy provides the following guidance to college athletes, recruits, their families and member schools: