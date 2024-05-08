NDOT applies for grant to study concerning stretch of Old Hickory Boulevard due to multiple crashes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage is getting a reputation for bad crashes. NDOT is now stepping in to figure out what can be done to make drivers and pedestrians safer.

The 3-mile stretch of road between Wright Avenue and Bell Road has seen 22 fatal and serious-injury crashes. Seven involved pedestrians.

NDOT applied for a $200,000 TDOT grant to look at safety measures that can be implemented to make it safer for you and your family.

The Department calls that area a high and medium tier level area of concern on Nashville's Vision Zero strategy. Nashville became a Vision Zero city back in 2022 with the goal of eliminating all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries.

We'll let you know when this study gets underway.