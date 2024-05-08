Watch Now
NDOT applies for grant to study concerning stretch of Old Hickory Boulevard due to multiple crashes

NDOT is now stepping in to figure out what can be done to make drivers and pedestrians safer on a dangerous stretch of Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.
Posted at 4:08 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 05:46:04-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage is getting a reputation for bad crashes. NDOT is now stepping in to figure out what can be done to make drivers and pedestrians safer.

The 3-mile stretch of road between Wright Avenue and Bell Road has seen 22 fatal and serious-injury crashes. Seven involved pedestrians.

NDOT applied for a $200,000 TDOT grant to look at safety measures that can be implemented to make it safer for you and your family.

The Department calls that area a high and medium tier level area of concern on Nashville's Vision Zero strategy. Nashville became a Vision Zero city back in 2022 with the goal of eliminating all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries.

We'll let you know when this study gets underway.


