NDOT applies for grant to study concerning stretch of Old Hickory Boulevard due to multiple crashes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage is getting a reputation for bad crashes. NDOT is now stepping in to figure out what can be done to make drivers and pedestrians safer.
The 3-mile stretch of road between Wright Avenue and Bell Road has seen 22 fatal and serious-injury crashes. Seven involved pedestrians.
NDOT applied for a $200,000 TDOT grant to look at safety measures that can be implemented to make it safer for you and your family.
The Department calls that area a high and medium tier level area of concern on Nashville's Vision Zero strategy. Nashville became a Vision Zero city back in 2022 with the goal of eliminating all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries.
We'll let you know when this study gets underway.
Carrie recommends:
Growing your family, no matter the journey to get there, is an emotional one. My heart aches for these families who trusted a Nashville fertility clinic with their dreams and finances. Hannah McDonald's relentlessness to find answers is journalism at its best and hopefully a new avenue of hope for the patients caught up in this mess.
-Carrie Sharp