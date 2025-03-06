NDOT crews fill thousands of potholes since beginning of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been a few weeks since the mid-state was covered by a blanket of snow and now the roads are paying the price for all that wear and tear. Crews across the mid-state are working to keep up with potholes as they form.

Nashville Department of Transportation officials said their crews have already repaired more than 6,700 potholes since the beginning of the year. Last year in total, NDOT filled 40,000.

They know how many car problems can come along with potholes, so four repair crews are out working to fix them at least five days a week.

NDOT is asking residents to submit requests for pothole repairs by calling 3-1-1 or submit an online request through hubNashville.gov. Mayor Freddie O'Connell said crews should respond to those within two days.

All the crews ask in return is that you slow down when you see them.