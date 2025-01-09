NDOT crews pre-treating main and side roads ahead of Friday's winter weather

Nashville Department of Transportation is preparing to respond to the winter weather event.

Thursday morning NDOT crews were pre-treating main and side roads. Post-secondary routes were already treated.

As the snow comes, Mayor Freddie O’Connell encourages people to stay up to date on the forecast over the weekend.

In a statement, he said: "We’ve got more snowplows ready to go on more routes than ever before. My hope is all Nashvillians will stay weather-aware, and exercise patience. If we do have a winter storm event, we will be ready.”

NDOT has 40 snowplow trucks and crews ready to help first responders get to people and make sure public transportation can run safely.

When NDOT finished pre-treating roadways with brining solution, crews will be on standby to salt and plow roadways as the weather arrives.

Crews will work in 12-hour shifts throughout the event until routes are clear.

Once the snow is here, people can report a non-emergency issue affecting a Metro Nashville street online at hubNashville.

