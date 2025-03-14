NDOT crews repair potholes in Nashville neighborhoods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It seems like a never ending cycle that drivers and crews deal with after winter weather forms—potholes in roads.

Cody Osborne with NDOT said crews showed up Thursday to one of those craters which formed on Dahlia Circle.

"It's actually one that our inspectors found, we have inspectors that ride neighborhoods and search for potholes," said Osborne.

This one didn't even compare to some of the others NDOT fills in.

"If you get out and you see some potholes please reach out to HUB Nashville or to 3-1-1," said Osborne.

NDOT's dent dentists continuously fill cavities in Nashville Roads.

"We've completed from January 1 till now somewhere around 7,500 potholes," said Osborne. "Last year at this time we had in the neighborhood of 13,000."

NDOT says it takes on the repairs in full force.

"The amount of crews is really dictated on the amount of potholes that come in," said Osborne. "We like to stay within that 24 to 48 hour range to fix potholes so if that means we add crews we need more crews to fix potholes, we make those changes to make it happen."

Crews have mastered their protocols in order to move quickly from pothole to pothole.

"Any debris in the hole— they would remove any loose debris, then they would fill the pothole with some hot asphalt compact it and then move onto the net one," said Osborne.

With upcoming weather Osborne anticipates the cycle to continue.

Remember, T-DOT is in charge of state roads you can report a pothole to them by calling 833-TDOT FIX.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).