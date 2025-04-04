NDOT crews work to clear debris from Scotts Creek in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Any road closure can be a headache for drivers. Not only is it just frustrating, but it can lead to confusion.

Where am I supposed to go? What's the other way around this? Is there even another way around this?

That might be what drivers wondered on Thursday morning upon seeing traffic cones blocking a portion of Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.

While this might have been an inconvenience, NDOT crews were on the scene working to clear debris piling up along the creek.

They used what looks like an oversized claw crane to reach into the creek and remove all the leaves, branches and even trash that piled up and can prevent water from draining properly.

One neighbor who lives nearby says she has never seen it get to be this bad.

I spent about 20 minutes watching NDOT crews work to clear out the creek. Just from observing, it's clearly challenging work just trying to keep the pieces they're trying to remove from falling out while removing them with heavy machinery.

Think about those claw crane machines at an arcade or restaurant. It can be frustrating to watch a stuffed animal or piece of candy slip through. This is no game. In fact, it can take multiple tries to find the piece of debris in the creek because it's below the surface.

