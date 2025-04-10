NDOT enhances pedestrian safety in Nashville with new signals at over 100 intersections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've shared many stories of the dangers pedestrians face on Nashville roads. But NDOT is working to address these concerns especially in the busiest parts of the city.

NDOT is adding leading pedestrian intervals and signal timing improvements at more than 100 intersections in downtown.

“This project is a great example of how we are leveraging data to improve both safety and efficiency hand-in-hand,” said NDOT Assistant Chief Engineer Derek Hagerty. “It’s possible for us to prioritize safety for people walking, while at the same time making our signals operate better for people driving, and we’re excited to continue rolling these improvements out across the entire city.”

The Leading Pedestrian Intervals allows for pedestrians to get a head start to enter the crosswalk before vehicles start moving.

NDOT says LPI's have been proven to cut down on pedestrian vehicle crashes at intersections by more than 10 percent.

And for the new signal timing plans, NDOT is collecting data across various times of the day so that drivers will get more consecutive green lights for better flow of traffic.

