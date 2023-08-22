NDOT looks to make roads safer with community input on changes to residential roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Department of Transportation is looking to make neighborhoods safer by picking a record-number of areas to be part of their traffic calming program.

This project will let the community lead the design process. NDOT picked 85 new neighborhood street traffic calming projects to start in the coming weeks.

Twenty-five neighborhoods are on the summer prioritization list. That list includes Hillwood Blvd, 23rd Ave North, and Creekwood North.

Streets were chosen based on safety, crash history, average speeds on roads in those communities, transportation infrastructure in those areas and more. In addition to the 25 streets mentioned, 60 more streets were selected for the Winter 2023 prioritization list. That list was approved by metro council in June.

NDOT will open the next Neighborhood Street Traffic Calming application window on September 1st. The window will be open for 2 weeks. Neighbors can come together and submit completed applications.

Once the application window has closed, NDOT will begin data collection on each of the submitted streets to determine how they score.