NDOT ready to respond to snowy, icy roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If snow and ice cover Nashville roads again this weekend, crews with the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) are ready to respond to keep drivers safe.

Preparations for the latest possible round of winter weather have been ongoing throughout the week. A total of 30 NDOT trucks are loaded and ready to hit the road, over 6,000 tons of salt are stockpiled, and crews are on standby ready to work 12-hour shifts salting and clearing roads across Davidson County.

"We try and be prepared for the worst-case scenarios," said Phillip Jones, assistant director of NDOT. "The more storms we have, actually the better prepared we get."

Crews started the process of applying brine to bridges and overpasses on Friday. Jones said they will be monitoring the forecast through the weekend.

"As it comes in and we are watching the temperatures as it changes to snow, we will try and be in ahead of that and get the drivers out to their routes around the county," said Jones.

NDOT focuses on clearing primary and secondary routes, while the Tennessee Department of Transportation handles interstates and state routes.

"We want to make sure those roads are open for emergency services so people can get the services they need," said Jones.

Jones encouraged drivers to keep a safe distance from NDOT trucks, so they will be able to work. He also said if roads become snowy and slick, the best advice is to just stay home.

If you would like to report a road that needs to be cleared you can call hubNashville at 311. Those reports will be passed along to NDOT crews.