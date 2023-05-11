NDOT recommends cutting entertainment vehicles, but commission approves more

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) has recently advised reducing the number of entertainment vehicles on the city's roads to alleviate downtown traffic delays.

However despite the recommendation, the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission made a decision by approving additional permits for party buses, trucks and tours.

The move has sparked a debate about balancing business growth and addressing the pressing issue of traffic congestion in the city.

NDOT has proposed reducing the number of entertainment vehicles operating in the city. The current count of 89 vehicles would be decreased to 40 to mitigate the congestion effectively.

The recommendation was based on an analysis that revealed hundreds of hours lost due to traffic delays caused by these vehicles.

"It wasn't a small increase; it was hundreds of hours of delay. That's why the conclusion was for 40 vehicles, not 70. I made a recommendation of 75 because I know we're going to grow," said commissioner Michael Hayes, who supported the reduction.

During the April meeting, the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission renewed the existing 87 permits for another year and even approved new permit applications during their recent meeting. This decision led to a total of 90 permits being granted for the year.

Derrick Mayberry, owner of Party N Ride Nashville, got a chance to speak to commissioners about why he should get a permit.

"I truly feel like all these new seven people trying to get permits should get a fair share, especially before they give people who got permits more permits."

As a result of the licensing commission's decision, those who already operate party buses, shuttles, or tour buses did not receive any extra permits.

The responsibility of approving an ordinance to reduce the number of permits now lies with the metro council.

The ordinance is expected to be implemented next year, once it receives council approval.

