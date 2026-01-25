Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NDOT reporting multiple road closures due to downed trees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to downed trees in multiple areas, NDOT is reporting road closures on a number of roads.

• Korean Veterans Blvd at 3rd Ave S
• Old Hickory Blvd at Bell Rd

You're asked to avoid getting on the roadways at this time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

