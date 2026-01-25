NDOT reporting multiple road closures due to downed trees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to downed trees in multiple areas, NDOT is reporting road closures on a number of roads.

• Korean Veterans Blvd at 3rd Ave S

• Old Hickory Blvd at Bell Rd

You're asked to avoid getting on the roadways at this time.

