Nearly 10% more law enforcement officers killed or assaulted in 2021 than 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — LEOKA stands for law enforcement officers killed or assaulted. Every year, TBI releases LEOKA in the line of duty statistics. Here is what we know about 2021.

In 2021, LEOKA increased 9.86% from the year before. There were especially more increases in the simple assault category, which remains the highest-reported LEOKA offense.

Most victims were male (89.06%), with 10.4% being female and the rest were unknown.

Most victims were also White, at 88.86% of the total. Black officers were 9.78% of reported officers killed or assaulted.

The average age of LEOKA victims skewed younger. Most were in the 25-34 age group.

Personal weapons were the most reported weapon type used against officers, at 54.86%. Motor vehicle/vessel was the second most reported.

The majority of LEOKA crimes occurred while officers were responding to a disturbance call.

The month with the most LEOKA offenses was September, while the least happened in December.

Most incidents occurred in private homes or on roads.

There was only one LEOKA murder reported in 2021.

“I am very proud of the efforts of all participating law enforcement agencies in the state to provide the data necessary to produce this report,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “Our combined efforts have resulted in a successful program and this annual report providing information on incidents involving assaults and deaths of our law enforcement officers.”

You can view the full report on TBI's website.