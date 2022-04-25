Nearly $140 million in bipartisan funding coming to aid transportation, climate investments in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Representative Jim Cooper, D-Tenn. announced Friday that Tennessee will receive nearly $140 million in additional funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide more transportation options, ease congestion and reduce carbon pollution across the state.

The funds are administered by an initiative the Law established, called the Federal Highway Administration's Carbon Reduction Program.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver historic investments with cleaner, more convenient transportation options for Tennesseans,” said Cooper. “This funding, which no Republican member of the Tennessee delegation supported, will slash commute times, lower costs for working families, combat harmful carbon pollution, and provide jobs.”

The investments can go to a range of eligible projects, including:

Public transit services

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Traffic flow improvements

Congestion management technology