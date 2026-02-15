Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nearly 300 without power in Goodlettsville, NES says

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Electric Service reported an outage impacting nearly 300 customers in the Goodlettsville area.

NES said field crews have been dispatched and are actively working to safely restore service.

Customers can track restoration efforts and get real-time updates on the utility’s outage map.

