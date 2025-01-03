Nearly 70 cars were broken into in a week in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This is the second time people in East Nashville wake up to busted windows. Just on Monday, we told you how at least 56 cars were broken into over the weekend.

Between Christmas and New Year’s, the Olmstead family said their cars have been searched twice. This time, 18-year-old Izzy Cassidy’s window was shattered.

“I couldn’t believe it was my car because I knew I had locked it, and I thought that would be enough,” said Cassidy. “But I guess not.”

Neighbors described where they lived as a quiet area.

“We moved here because we loved how family-friendly it was and how safe it felt,” said neighbor Kelly Cohane.

But now residents said they are on edge.

“I think I’ll have my guard up,” added Cohane. “Now, you know, walking around or walking the dog at night, I need to make sure to lock the cars and keep the lights on. So, definitely, I have a higher sense of being more alert.”

Since just Wednesday night, officers have received at least 11 new reports, bringing the total number of car break-ins in East Nashville to nearly 70.

“It’s really unsettling that we have so many families that are being hit by these car break-ins,” said another neighbor, Clythe Corbett. “Many of them, I’m sure, are not even productive because a lot of us don’t keep anything in the cars.”

While Metro Nashville Police Department still haven't identified those responsible for Wednesday’s break-ins, Cassidy wonders if there's a connection.

“If it’s the same people, why do they keep going back to the same cars when they don’t find anything?” said Cassidy.

However, this neighborhood promises to support one another after suffering hundreds of dollars worth of damages.

“We’re a really tight-knit community here,” added Corbett. “We take care of each other.”

Some residents are saying they plan to leave their cars unlocked with nothing valuable inside to avoid more broken windows.

Law enforcement has identified a possible vehicle involved in Sunday’s break-ins. They believe it is a white Ford F-150 with an extended cab. Police also advise you to take steps to protect yourself. You've heard these tips before: lock your vehicle, take the keys with you, and don’t leave valuables in plain sight.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call MNPD or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@newschannel5.com