Nearly $9,500 recovered in Franklin holiday shopping protection initiative

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of people are now behind bars as Franklin police wrapped up its "Not in Our Mall Operation."
It's an annual holiday retail theft operation to help protect shoppers and businesses.
At Cool Springs Galleria and other surrounding retail centers, officers made 50 arrests over a six-week period that started on November 19, 2024. As a result of those arrests, nearly $9,500 of merchandise was recovered.
Retailers and mall security worked with Franklin Police's FLEX Unit and the district attorney's office to make the initiative happen.
Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner sent out a stern warning that although the holiday shopping season is behind us, anyone who wants to come into the city to steal will be caught and put behind bars.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Bree: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/74/78/507118fa415f9ad794a927fe43ca/screenshot-2024-12-09-at-5-09-02-am.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
This story by Aaron Cantrell reminds me of my first school in Dyersburg, TN. I was a student at Bruce School from Kindergarten to second grade until the school system was integrated. My parents graduated from this K-12 school in 1960 in one of the city's African American communities. After sitting empty for several years, part of the school was demolished while the rest was renovated and now serves as a community center for the Bruce community in Dyersburg. A local pastor is now trying to do something similar in the Cemetery community in Rutherford Co.
-Lelan Statom