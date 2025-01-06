Watch Now
Nearly $9,500 recovered in Franklin holiday shopping protection initiative

Dozens of people are now behind bars as Franklin police wrapped up its "Not in Our Mall Operation."
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of people are now behind bars as Franklin police wrapped up its "Not in Our Mall Operation."

It's an annual holiday retail theft operation to help protect shoppers and businesses.

At Cool Springs Galleria and other surrounding retail centers, officers made 50 arrests over a six-week period that started on November 19, 2024. As a result of those arrests, nearly $9,500 of merchandise was recovered.

Retailers and mall security worked with Franklin Police's FLEX Unit and the district attorney's office to make the initiative happen.

Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner sent out a stern warning that although the holiday shopping season is behind us, anyone who wants to come into the city to steal will be caught and put behind bars.

