Nearly one month after The Covenant School shooting, the motive remains a mystery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly one month after The Covenant School shooting and still no word on a motive. This comes despite the fact, the killer left behind so-called "manifesto."

The Davidson County sheriff wonders why the writing is still kept secret and says it's time to make the details public.

Six people were murdered -- three of them children -- in the Covenant School shooting.

The killer too is dead.

What about motive?

That's a question that could be answered for the public by the release of the so-called manifesto.

"I think the manifesto needs to be released ASAP. I think it would help. I don't see any reason for it to be private any longer in my opinion," said Sheriff Daron Hall.

He wants answers.

"Because we all want to know why," he added. "That's my whole life trying to figure out why people do what they do."

Investigators confiscated hard drives and handwritten journals from the home of the Covenant School shooter.

The contents remain a mystery though TBI Director David Rausch did share some details at a recent sheriffs' association meeting: That the killer did not write of specific political, religious or social issues and the primary focus in the writings was idolizing those who had committed prior school shootings.

"Clearly this individual has some issues going on," said Sheriff Hall.

But what were the issues?

In this information vacuum, Sheriff Hall says speculation has run wild and that releasing the details would answer questions.

"I believe the public interest to know that would help ease some of the rumors. Ease the blame game that's going on. You have to weigh that with the benefits of keeping that out of the public's eye," Hall said.

Sheriff Hall concedes there may be some details that simply are not appropriate to release.

But beyond that investigators should be as transparent as possible about what led to a shooting that claimed six lives.

Metro Police say the investigation into the Covenant shooting remains open -- reviewing a significant amount of written material.

They have not said if the writings will or will not be released. There is no timetable for when that decision will be made.

Metro Police are sharing the investigation with federal authorities.

The killer's writings are also currently being evaluated by the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit.