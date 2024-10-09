Need a fall break idea? The Tennessee State Museum is free!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I know what it's like to keep kids busy during fall break, so this week we wanted to find free things you can do if you find yourself in Nashville for fall break.
The Tennessee State Museum has free admission and free parking, making it perfect for your whole family.
"We have a children's gallery, so if you have kids, it's great place for to let them learn and explore Tennessee history," said Morgan Byrn, of the Tennessee State Museum.
Byrn said things are always changing at the museum. Right now there are two exhibits: the Tennessee Playlist Exhibit and Tennessee Furniture Exhibit.
You may be wondering: furniture?? Byrn assures us it's fascinating! The exhibit includes a huge Bishop chair from a church in Nashville, all the way to an onion table - which you'll have to see to understand.
The Tennessee State Museum just celebrated its sixth year at its location off of the Bicentennial Mall State Park.
