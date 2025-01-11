Need a warm place? Here are the warming shelters open in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you need a warm place to be this weekend? Here are some warming centers across our Middle Tennessee area.
Clay County
- Celina Fire Hall
211 Green St.
Celina
- Mt. Vernon Fire Department
4029 Bakerton Rd.
Red Boiling Springs
DeKalb County
Live and Let Live
656 W Broad St.
Smithville
Davidson County
- Nashville Rescue Mission
- Room in the Inn
- Overflow shelter
3230 Brick Church Pike
Antioch
Dickson County
YMCA
225 Henslee Drive
Dickson
Marshall County
Lewisburg United Methodist Church
214 4th Ave. N.
Lewisburg
Maury County
- First United Methodist Church
222 W. 7th St.
Columbia
- West 7th Church of Christ
405 W. 7th St.
Columbia
Montgomery County
- Clarksville Emergency Warming Center
319 Madison St.
Clarksville
- Grace Street UMC
300 Commerce St.
Clarksville
- Urban Ministries
217 3rd St.
Clarksville
Putnam County
Cookeville Community Cares Emergency Weather Shelter
240 Carlen Ave.
Cookeville
Warren County
Three Rivers Baptist
461 Friendship Drive
Rock Island
Wilson County
- Compassionate Hands
214 College St.
Lebanon
- Wilson County Fairgrounds
945 E Baddour Pkwy.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Bree: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/74/78/507118fa415f9ad794a927fe43ca/screenshot-2024-12-09-at-5-09-02-am.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
We all know Dolly Parton as a Tennessee treasure, I believe Mr. Jimmy Wren might join her. In honoring his 101st birthday, we got to know this WWII veteran and Orlinda native. His stories are captivating, and he'll leave you in stitches. Enjoy this story from Chris Davis and photojournalist, Catherine Steward.
-Carrie Sharp