Need a warm place? Here are the warming shelters open in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you need a warm place to be this weekend? Here are some warming centers across our Middle Tennessee area.

Clay County

  • Celina Fire Hall
    211 Green St.
    Celina
  • Mt. Vernon Fire Department
    4029 Bakerton Rd.
    Red Boiling Springs

DeKalb County
Live and Let Live
656 W Broad St.
Smithville

Davidson County

  • Nashville Rescue Mission
  • Room in the Inn
  • Overflow shelter
    3230 Brick Church Pike
    Antioch

Dickson County
YMCA
225 Henslee Drive
Dickson

Marshall County
Lewisburg United Methodist Church
214 4th Ave. N.
Lewisburg

Maury County

  • First United Methodist Church
    222 W. 7th St.
    Columbia
  • West 7th Church of Christ
    405 W. 7th St.
    Columbia

Montgomery County

  • Clarksville Emergency Warming Center
    319 Madison St.
    Clarksville
  • Grace Street UMC
    300 Commerce St.
    Clarksville
  • Urban Ministries
    217 3rd St.
    Clarksville

Putnam County
Cookeville Community Cares Emergency Weather Shelter
240 Carlen Ave.
Cookeville

Warren County
Three Rivers Baptist
461 Friendship Drive
Rock Island

Wilson County

  • Compassionate Hands
    214 College St.
    Lebanon
  • Wilson County Fairgrounds
    945 E Baddour Pkwy.

