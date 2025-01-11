Need a warm place? Here are the warming shelters open in Middle Tennessee

World War II veteran Jimmy Wren celebrates his 101st birthday by looking back

We all know Dolly Parton as a Tennessee treasure, I believe Mr. Jimmy Wren might join her. In honoring his 101st birthday, we got to know this WWII veteran and Orlinda native. His stories are captivating, and he'll leave you in stitches. Enjoy this story from Chris Davis and photojournalist, Catherine Steward.

-Carrie Sharp