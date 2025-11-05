Need food or a coat? Metro Social Services has you covered.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know these are very anxious times, and we want to ease the burden of putting food on your table.

Metro Social Services has food boxes packed and ready to hand out this weekend.

The agency is hosting a food pop-up this Saturday in North Nashville at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

Renee Pratt, the Executive Director of MSS, talked to Carrie Sharp, saying it's an effort they started before the government shutdown, and it's even more in demand now.

"We realized then we can't stop here. We have to continue these food pop-ups, although it makes a small dent in a major issue. At least people will have a resource to come to."

The food pop-up starts at 8:00 AM Saturday and it's first come, first served.

Pratt says people will get in line early.

No I-D is required. Come as you are! The church also has more than 400 kids coats they will be giving away.

