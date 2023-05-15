Need help choosing Nashville's next mayor? Our series of Mayoral Debates could help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Nashville will get a new mayor this summer. Mayor John Cooper has decided not to run for a second term. More than a dozen people are now vying for his job.

NewsChannel 5 along with our partners from The Tennessean, the League of Women Voters, American Baptist College, and Belmont University is hosting a series of mayoral debates. The first takes place Thursday, May 18, at Belmont University.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp and The Tennesseean's opinion and engagement editor David Plazas will moderate the debate. Nine candidates are scheduled to take part.



Natisha Brooks

Sen. Heidi Campbell

Jim Gingrich

Councilwoman Sharon Hurt

Councilman Freddie O'Connell

Alice Rolli

Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite

Matt Wiltshire

Sen. Jeff Yarbro



DATES OF DEBATES



May 18 at Belmont’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at 5:30 p.m.

June 22 at Belmont’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts

July 6 at American Baptist College

HOW TO WATCH

Our debates are free to attend, but you will need a ticket to get in. You can reserve your ticket for the May debate here. Other ticket links will become available later.

NewsChannel 5 will show the debate live on TV, our streaming platforms, and social media for those who cannot attend in person.