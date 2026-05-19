Need legal help? A free 'one-stop shop' is coming to Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’ve got legal questions but can’t afford an attorney, there’s free help on the way.

The Nashville Community Resource Center in Madison will host a Legal One Stop Shop on Wednesday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attorneys and volunteers will be on-site, offering Tennesseans no-cost legal guidance and resources.

Think of it as a mobile law office – computers, tablets, printers, internet access, video displays, Wi-Fi and other office supplies will be available to help people navigate their legal needs on the spot.

Organizers say the event is designed to remove barriers that often keep community members from getting the help they need. Whether it’s housing, benefits, family law or another legal matter, attendees can walk in and get direct support.

The Legal One Stop Shop will be held at the Nashville Community Resource Center, 900 Madison Square, Madison, TN 37115.

Tennessee Department of Correction