Need something to cheer you up? You can cuddle with baby goats at this Middle Tennessee brewery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are some of the things you do to cheer yourself up after a tough day?

For me, it's simple. One of the things I must do is sit on the couch for a minimum of one hour when I get home. It's my unwind, put it all behind me time.

I might have another option now.

Goat cuddling. Yes, goat cuddling. It's therapeutic! Look, it's simple. You take a seat and hold the baby goat. Maybe feed it a little snack and if you're really lucky, you might notice the goat taking a little nap while sitting in your lap.

Kaya Gasperich has brought goats to different organizations throughout Middle Tennessee, including the patio at East Nashville Beer Works.

"I've done it with like the YMCA of Middle Tennessee as well as this one and we're hoping to start doing it with them (East Nashville Beer Works) out in their Lebanon location," she said. "Just because we've seen the need for it."

Gasperich has seen this first-hand. She sees how people connect with these baby goats and how their moods can change in a matter of minutes.

Also — fun fact. A goat's normal body temperature is about 102 or 103 degrees, which is a bonus for keeping you warm on these chillier fall evenings.

Do you have a story idea for Take Time to Smile? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.